State to offer $1000 'signing bonus' incentive to unemployed residents who get new job

Gov. Ned Lamont said the first 10,000 people would get the incentive after eight weeks in their new job,

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont unveiled a new program to incentivize unemployed people who get new jobs in the coming weeks.

Starting Monday, the state will offer residents starting a new job with a $1,000 "signing bonus" after eight weeks of work, Lamont said.

Lamont said the bonus was part of a larger effort to get people back to work, including transportation and daycare incentives.

"This is the time when people want to hire and I want to make sure people have a full incentive in place to get back to work," he said during a press conference Monday.

People must be unemployed for at least eight to 12 weeks to be eligible to receive the bonus, the governor said.

Lamont said there were a number of women who were forced out of the workforce last year in order to take care of children who were learning from home.

The money for the incentive comes from CARES Act funding, the state said.

People will be able to sign up online at the state Department of Labor website.

Stew Leonard, owner of Stew Leonard's grocery stores, was excited about the bonus. "Its exciting, we need about couple hundred people, for butchers, bakers and cashiers. This is going to be exciting."

"People need people to work right now, and that's going to be a great incentive."

