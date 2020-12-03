Connecticut State colleges and universities enforce online classes amid coronavirus concerns

For the universities that have not made changes, they announced they are all closely monitoring the situation on their campuses.

Universities all over the state have taken action amid Coronavirus concerns.

Many state universities have switched to online classes.

Students do have the choice to go home if they feel like they cannot be on campus for whatever reason.

As of Tuesday for Connecticut state colleges like Southern Connecticut State University, all students have been mandated to go home until April 5th.

An international student was one of 14 remaining students on campus and she said her parents in Shanghai, China have also self-isolated.

"Prevention is best than treatment or something like that. I personally like it although it may add a lot of difficulties to staff and students to get adapted to the new model of classes," said Zhuoqun Ouyan of Shanghai, China.

Steven White said this scare has him stranded on campus as he has been trying to figure out how to get home.

"I’m struggling to get back home to Maryland and they’re trying to work with me and figure out a way for me to get home and it’s a blessing in disguise because it’s a very hectic time. There’s a lot of people like me and there are even international students that can’t get home right now," said White, a senior at SCSU.

Meanwhile, at the University of Hartford, an email was sent out that said four students there have self-isolated after attending an out-of-state conference.

This comes after four other people at the conference who are not University of Hartford students tested positive for Coronavirus.



The University has not revealed the identities of the students and the location of the conference at this time. Students on campus told FOX61 online classes should be enforced following this incident.



"Since we did have like students going over to that conference and potentially getting infected, we don’t really know right now, I feel like maybe we should be talking more about it and getting into it rather than just practicing for it," said Katarina Benedetto, a sophomore at the University of Hartford.

"I know like even the faculty are a little bit worried about it too. I know my math professor he was scared he was going to get it so it’s good to know that it’s on campus but I wish more precautions were taken," said Hunter Cardin, a freshman at the University of Hartford.

Benedetto told FOX61 starting on Thursday, the University will conduct a test trial of online classes and it will be up to the professors if they want to switch to online or not.