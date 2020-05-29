Connecticut state colleges and universities to open next fall

With guidance from public health experts and in accordance with Gov. Lamont's reopening committee, campuses will have measures in place to protect students

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) announced they will be opening campuses this fall with measures in place to make the institutions safe.

CSCU President Mark Ojakian said that based on significant guidance from public health experts and in accordance with Governor Lamont’s ReOpen CT Advisory Committee plan, they have determined that the CSCU colleges and universities will reopen their physical campuses to residential and commuter students for fall 2020 with the following protocols in place:

Central, Western, Eastern, and Southern Connecticut State Universities can start bringing residential and commuter students to their campuses on Monday, August 24. Classes will follow the common calendar through Thanksgiving, with the balance of the semester and exams online. Arrangements for residential students to move in are still to be determined.

The 12 community colleges are permitted to offer on ground courses beginning June 1 for those spring semester students who need to complete programs and for new students to enroll in workforce development programs. This summer reopening is allowed under phase 1b of ReOpen CT for Higher Education. Like the universities, community colleges may bring students back for the fall semester on August 24 and courses will follow the common calendar.

Charter Oak State College will continue to offer its catalog of online classes through summer and fall.

Plans for the reopening of the campuses for faculty and staff will be developed this summer. Plans for reopening the CSCU system office and Charter Oak State College are being established as well.

Classes at the colleges and universities will be delivered in a variety of on ground, online, remote, hybrid and flexible course design models.

The community colleges and universities will be prepared to pivot to offer fully remote courses and services if public health conditions warrant.

Before physical campuses are opened for the next academic year, each campus must write a plan that meets all standards outlined in the ReOpen CT Higher Education phase three framework as well as incorporating recommendations from the CSCU Steering Committees.

The ReOpen framework provides guidance on the planning of repopulating campuses with the re-entry of students; monitoring the health of students, faculty, and staff; containment of the virus should an outbreak occur; and preparing to shut down physical campuses and transition as seamlessly as possible back to a remote-only model if it becomes necessary.