Connecticut state employees told not to travel out of state

BRISTOL, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont is asking Connecticut state employees not to travel out of state for official business. It's part of the state's plan to quell the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Appearing at Bristol Health on Monday, the Democrat said he is also encouraging state employees to avoid holding large gatherings and is suggesting older state employees work from home, if possible.

Meanwhile, the state has received another test kit for COVID-19, allowing the state lab to test up to 600 people.