Connecticut state officials held a press conference at 4 p.m. Friday to provide the public the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. — According to the state's site, 11 people have confirmed cases of COVID-19. Eight cases were confirmed to be from Fairfield County and three cases are from Litchfield County.

Late Friday night, the Mayor of Hartford confirmed another confirmed case form the Hartford area.

"The biggest issue with testing is getting the sample taken which goes to your comment as well. Many doctor offices are reluctant to have somebody come into the office and get a throat swab because they don't have enough protection that's routinely used," said Dr. Matthew Cartter, Department of Public Health State Epidemiologist.

The Department of Education has successfully received a waiver from the Department of Agriculture allowing students to collect meals if their schools are closed. Parents and students can show up to pick up their meals and eat it at home, another way to allow social distancing.

"We all know that schools provide so much more than just an education -- for many of our low-income families, schools provide essential nutrition and two meals a day. Today, we're announcing steps to continue this vital service as we have now well over half of the school children in the state not going to be in school starting on Monday," said Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe.

The state is working with small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The DECD will defer loan payments from all Small Business Express loans for three months. Employees who have been furloughed has access up to at least six weeks of benefits.

Additional details include:

The Small Business Express program has approximately 800 outstanding loans with an aggregate loan balance of approximately $110 million.

The average loan has a five-year remaining term.

Approximately $5 million in loan payments will be deferred.

The state agency is making efforts to accommodate other businesses with DECD loans that are being impacted.

DEEP is closing its visitor centers and facilities with State Parks that are open to the public and have a lot of visitors. Some examples include Dinosaur State Park and the Meigs Point Nature Center at Hammonasset State Park.

DEEP is also suspending any large gatherings at the facilities and parks.

Effective today, the Department of Social Services will cover identified telemedicine services for approximately 850-thousand enrolled residents. Telemedicine coverage includes:

Video conferencing with their health care providers which will include medical and behavioral health.

The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority has ordered the gas, electric and water public service companies it regulates to implement a shut-off moratorium and refrain from terminating utility service to residential customers.