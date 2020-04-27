Connecticut State Police help Red Cross collect blood

To answer this call, at the Connecticut Police Academy, in Meriden, State Police have been holding blood drives weekly for the last month.

The Connecticut State Police are, of course, some of our most important first responders. And now, they are really out for blood. Literally.

The Connecticut chapter of the American Red Cross says they need approximately 300 blood donations per day to sustain their supply at comfortable levels.

“We average about 70 pints per donation (blood drive) that we have had and we have had probably six drives here,” said State Trooper Christine Jeltema.

Drives like these are critically important considering thousands of blood drives have been canceled nationwide over the past month.

As the country starts to reopen, elective surgeries, accidents, those things are going to take place and the Red Cross needs to make sure there is enough safe blood,” said Mario Bruno, CEO, American Red Cross CT/RI.

The Red Cross says a single blood donation can save three lives.

“I hear again and again and again people asking me what can we do to help,” said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut). “If you want to help, give blood.”

Blumenthal was joined by Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut) and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D-Connecticut), who were being brought up to speed on the need, which includes blood from those who have recovered from COVID-19.

“Once you are feeling well and you’ve tested negative we have a website where people can sign up to donate their plasma and that plasma can be utilized as a treatment for those who are critically ill,” said Bruno.

The donated blood is tested for a variety of red flags, including HIV, but they do not test for COVID-19.

“There’s no indication that COVID-19 can be transferred through a blood donation at this,” said Bruno. “And, if you look at other similar viruses, in the past, they have never gone through in a blood donation.”