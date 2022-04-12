State Treasurer Shawn Wooden tests positive for COVID-19

He is experiencing mild symptoms and is resting at home

HARTFORD, Conn. — A third Connecticut leader has tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.

Treasurer Shawn T. Wooden tested positive for the virus after taking both a rapid self-test and a PCR test.

Wooden is experiencing mild symptoms and is resting at home, the Office of the State Treasurer said in a statement. He will isolate and work from home for the next five days.

Wooden, who announced recently that he will not seek re-election, is fully vaccinated and boosted. He encourages everyone to get the COVID vaccine and boosters to protect themselves and others, the statement from his office said.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, and Gov. Ned Lamont tested positive last week. Both have isolated and worked from home.

