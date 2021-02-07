Connecticut to stop daily reporting of COVID-19 related deaths

There have been 8,278 deaths linked to the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to Wednesday’s report.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut health officials say they will no longer provide daily updates on the number of people who have died in the state from COVID-19-related causes.

In releasing its daily report on Wednesday, Gov. Ned Lamont’s office said the death reports will now come once a week, on Thursdays, with information provided by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

That is one fewer death than the office has reported since July 1.

