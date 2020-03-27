Connecticut Sun player believes she contracted COVID-19 while playing in china

Looking back now Plaisance believes she was likely suffering from the coronavirus without even knowing it.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Theresa Plaisance originally thought she had the flu when she fell ill while playing basketball in China last December. The 27-year-old said she couldn’t even lift herself out of a taxi when she eventually went to the hospital.

“They had to wheel me in. They diagnosed me with pneumonia and an unidentified virus,” said Plaisance.

Looking back now Plaisance believes she was likely suffering from the coronavirus without even knowing it.

“It was the sickest I’ve ever been in my whole life. It took me to the point of not being able to get out of my bed. As an active person I go to multiple practices a day and to not be able to get out of bed was a very scary time.”

Plaisance was hospitalized on and off for a week but when she returned to the court she struggled to breathe. She traveled back home to the U.S. on a planned break in January but then things changed.

“The travel ban went into effect and the rest of our season was canceled.”

Two months later, Plaisance says she is feeling healthy again. She is continuing to quarantine as the coronavirus pandemic has now reached America.