Connecticut technical school students falling behind on certifications

The state's announcement to close schools for the remainder of the academic year is having an effect on the state’s technical school system. Students who are working hard to earn professional certifications imperative to their future careers say they are falling behind.

"How do you pass these kids along saying that they have the skills to continue," said Peter Daniolos.

That’s the biggest concern Peter has for his son Nickolos now that the in-person school year is officially over.

"He is now behind in the D1.1 certification and his TIG and MIG introduction as well," said Peter.

Nickolos is in his Sophomore year at Howell Cheney Technical High School in Manchester Connecticut. He is studying welding and metal fabrication as one of the 11 trades offered at Cheney. A majority of Nickolos' and his fellow classmates' learning is done hands-on in the shop.

"It’s been troubling," said Nickolos. "Sometimes when I’m at home I could just do stuff that I already know how to do but when I have to do a different project I need that teacher feel where he or she can tell me you’re doing this wrong. Try this."

Nickolos is lucky enough to have equipment at home to practice his D1.1 certification that he’d been preparing for before COVID-19 cancellations.

"A lot of my classmates don’t actually have the access to a welder at home," said Nickolos. "The ones that don’t, they’re falling behind their skills."

The Daniolos’ aren’t the only ones concerned. Those preparing for state skills competitions lost an opportunity to show off their abilities in front of potential employers. Peter says he understands the choice but wishes the state would offer technical school students a safe way to practice their trade.