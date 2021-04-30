Connecticut to begin phasing out of COVID-19 business restrictions Saturday

Here's what you can expect starting tomorrow.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As Connecticut's vaccine rollout continues, the state is taking a major step forward on the road to reopening.

The month of May will be huge for businesses across the state with COVID-19 restrictions getting lifted.

Those changes begin Saturday, May 1.

Starting tomorrow, here's what you can expect:

Curfew for restaurants, entertainment and recreation venues, as well as theaters moved back to 12 midnight

Eight person table limit lifted for outdoors only, but remains in effect for indoor service

Bars that do not serve food can open for service on an outdoor only basis, but are still not allowed to serve alcohol-only indoors

Jumping to May 19 - all remaining business restrictions are set to be lifted.

That means there will no longer be capacity limits and the mandates will turn into recommendations.

According to Gov. Lamont, indoor masking will continue under the state's requirement until May 20 unless extended by the legislature.

Connecticut DPH will issue recommendations for large indoor and outdoor events like concerts.

The CDC updated its guidance this week saying, people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask outside when in a small gathering.

Despite these steps to the state's full reopening, officials say safety will still be top of mind for businesses.

The lifting of restrictions is subject to change pending on Connecticut's COVID-19 numbers.

