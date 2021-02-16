Governor Lamont made the announcement Tuesday, saying this expansion will be dependent on Connecticut's COVID-19 metrics.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont said Connecticut will be loosening COVID-19 restrictions regarding private, social, and recreational events at commercial venues beginning March 19.

Indoors capacity will be increased by 50% and capped at 100 people. Outdoors venues will increase to 200 people. Gov. Lamont said this move will depend on Connecticut's COVID-19 metics.

The Executive Director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association released a statement about the reopening measures:

“We’re very appreciative that Governor Lamont has heard the pleas of our industry, and that Connecticut now has a plan for gradually opening up indoor and outdoor events in the months ahead. Before the pandemic, Connecticut’s event industry and related businesses accounted for 32,000 jobs per month, and it’s critical for our state’s local economy that we get all of those people working again. This new timetable for reopening will give confidence to our customers and guests who need to plan months in advance for their special events. We’re thankful the Governor understood that dynamic and that his administration took action. We look forward to being part of Connecticut’s post-COVID recovery in the months and years ahead.”

Gov. Lamont added the expanision will also apply to venues like the XL Center. A decision on sporting events will be coming Thursday.

This rollback comes two weeks after the governor announced the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions for business venues and houses of worship.

Connecticut's COVID-19 metrics have been on a downward trend for the last several weeks and the state continues to do well vaccinating its population. The state has administered 691,846 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Tuesday.

Gov. Lamont said Connecticut ranks fourth nationally in terms of vaccinations.

COVID-19 vaccination update in Connecticut:



➡️473,784 1st doses administered

➡️218,062 2nd doses administered

➡️TOTAL: 691,846 doses administered



Connecticut remains in the top 4 states for vaccine distribution. pic.twitter.com/7TXc62oxc3 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) February 16, 2021