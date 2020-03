Lamont says the decision was also in coordination the Secretary of the State, in an effort to carry out Democracy while keeping public health a top priority.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Lamont announced Thursday afternoon that the state's April 28 presidential primaries will be moved to June.

Connecticut now joins other states who have postponed its election because of coronavirus concerns.

Lamont says the decision was also in coordination the Secretary of the State, in an effort to carry out Democracy while keeping public health a top priority.