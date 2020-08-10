Connecticut to support public libraries with coronavarious relief funds

Governor Ned Lamont administration said it will be dedicating $2.6 million to Connecticut's public libraries.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont announced Wednesday his administration will be dedicating $2.6 million of the state's Coronavirus Relief Fund to support public libraries.

Lamont said the funds will be distributed among 65 libraries across the state based on the number of residents they serve each year and their size. The Governor said this will target the libraries serving rural and low-income communities.

“Libraries offer critical services for the public, including reliable Wi-Fi, access to computers and laptops, supportive learning materials and resources, and librarians who are trained in helping residents access key services,” said Governor Lamont. “Most importantly, libraries provide safe and quiet spaces for people to work and study, which is critical to many people who do not have the environment to do this at home. Especially during this difficult time, libraries and the work of so many generous librarians have played a critical role in supporting K-12 and post-secondary students with remote learning."

The funding is connection with Lamont's administration's ongoing drive to increase Connecticut's broadband infrastructure and to create free WiFi hotspots.

“Libraries serve as important resource hubs outside of the classroom by providing students and their families with equitable access to engaging programs, supports and multimedia learning materials at no cost,” said Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona. “As we make progress to close the digital divide and meet the remote learning needs of our students, we must do all everything we can to continue to support the crucial role our librarians and libraries play in this area by enhancing the overall educational experience for all learners in their communities.”