Hawaii, South Dakota, Virgin Islands added to CT travel advisory

Rhode Island, Alaska, New Mexico, and Ohio have been lifted

There’s another update to the state’s travel advisory list as the country’s battle with COVID-19 continues.

Now added to the list are Hawaii, South Dakota, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

More states were taken off the list, however, providing some good news: Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio, and yes... Rhode Island.

Anyone traveling into Connecticut from a state that has a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average is directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of the last contact within the identified state.

Read more on what's required if you travel to the restricted states here.

See the full list below:

➡️HI, SD, Virgin Islands added to list of impacted locations

➡️AK, NM, OH, RI removed



If you're traveling to Connecticut from any of the following locations, you need to self-quarantine 14 days.



