5 states removed from CT's travel advisory list

Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland, Montana are off the list while Guam has been added.

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Ned Lamont's office announced an update to the COVID-19 travel advisory list Tuesday morning.

Taken off the list are Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland, and Montana.

Added to the list is Guam.

Anyone traveling into Connecticut from a state that has a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average is directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of the last contact within the identified state.

Additionally, while there currently are no state restrictions on international travel, the federal government continues to provide international travel recommendations for anyone living inside of the United States. For guidance on international travel, visit the "COVID-19 Travel Recommendations" section of the CDC's website.

As of August 25, 2020, the following locations are included in Connecticut's travel advisory. They are:

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virgin Islands

Virginia

Wisconsin