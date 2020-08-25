5 states removed from CT's travel advisory list

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Ned Lamont's office announced an update to the COVID-19 travel advisory list Tuesday morning.
Taken off the list are Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland, and Montana.
Added to the list is Guam.
Anyone traveling into Connecticut from a state that has a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average is directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of the last contact within the identified state.
Read more on what's required if you travel to the restricted states here.
Additionally, while there currently are no state restrictions on international travel, the federal government continues to provide international travel recommendations for anyone living inside of the United States. For guidance on international travel, visit the "COVID-19 Travel Recommendations" section of the CDC's website.
As of August 25, 2020, the following locations are included in Connecticut's travel advisory. They are:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Guam
- Hawaii
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virgin Islands
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
Additionally, while there currently are no state restrictions on international travel, the federal government continues to provide international travel recommendations for anyone living inside of the United States. For guidance on international travel, visit the "COVID-19 Travel Recommendations" section of the CDC's website