Connecticut travelers expected to face new restrictions and cancellations as coronavirus spreads

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Growing concerns about the Coronavirus is also bringing up concerns for those upcoming flights. Travelers are expected to face new restrictions and cancellations as the number of cases around the world continue to rise.

“The airport is like the library, places you go where you’re going to be around people and you just have to take precautions but I’m not worried,” traveler Melissa McGrath said.

We found others at Bradley International were a little more cautious while traveling.

“I mean we have people getting it in Massachusetts now and with so much flying nobody I am really paying attention to cleanliness so it’s the least I can do to get them from not touching so much stuff,” Angelina Fischer said.

For travelers looking to rearrange or even cancel a trip, the V.P. of Wethersfield Travel, a full service travel agency, advised you start with checking your trip coverage.

“Certainly travel insurance comes up. Those who do have travel insurance not all policies are created equal so not all may provide coverage to cancel out out of fear,” Melissa Albright said.

In most cases fear of travel and travel advisories are typically not covered risks under most insurance plans.