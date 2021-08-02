Connecticut vaccine hunters want you to have a shot

Now with over 1,000 members, his Facebook group tracks down leads and tips on COVID vaccine doses that would otherwise be throw away.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Making sure COVID vaccines don’t go to waste -- That’s the mission of a rapidly growing social media group called the Connecticut Vaccine Hunters. The group is part of a national COVID vaccine hunting movement.

Joel Leyden of Manchester is the man leading the crowdsourcing effort here in Connecticut.

He wants people to know he’s not jumping the line, but rather saving vaccine and thus potentially saving lives.

"We have a lot of people out there right now looking to get vaccinated and a lot of people do not want to wait," said Leyden.

Annmarie Hughes of Manchester has been hunting for a few days.

"My efforts include I've been calling around. Mostly I get shoved from pillar to post and get told we don’t do that, "she explained.

But with vaccine demand outpacing supply, are there really spare doses?

Well, when a provider defrosts a tray of vials, they have to be used within five to 24 hours depending on the brand.

If a person toward the end of the day doesn’t show up for an appointment, that’s a spare dose. Most providers won’t offer it up because they are afraid of getting a 1-million dollar fine from the state.

"They are wrong," said Leyden. "There are no restrictions on excess COVID vaccine. If you have it according to CDC guidelines, it’s available to everyone."

Even if it’s technically not your turn. Annmarie Huges said, "Even if I don’t get the space doses. When I heard that any doses were being thrown away it’s like just wrong." Leyden added, "As I’m speaking to your right now, I believe there are hundreds if not thousands of injections being disposed of."

Joel himself got vaccinated last week at a Walgreens in Northern Connected through a dose that would have otherwise been tossed out.

"Make that phone call," he remarked.

Joel says your best shot at finding a spare dose is by calling a bunch of providers near their closing time and ask if they’ve had no shows and if they have a rapid on call list.

"My advice for people living in urban highly populated areas to look for more remote towns that are dispensing COVID vaccine.

The group's efforts have led some providers like Walgreen and Hartford Healthcare to come up with policies on how these rare spare doses should be handled.

Dr. James Cardon, the Chief Clinical Integration Officer for Hartford Healthcare said, "There’s always the potential for a mismatch especially toward the end of the day. For us, each of our sites does carry a list of either Healthcare workers or 75-year old's who have said I’m available and nearby and can get there in short notice which helps us mitigate leftover doses or excess we may have."