Raising a glass to Connecticut wineries re-opening

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. — Jonathan Edwards, the owner of the Jonathan Edwards Winery says this Summer the grapes will be great but 2020 has been more than a challenge for he and his staff.

“It’s been a tough four months,” said Edwards, who has owned his fifty acre winery for two decades. Those fifty acres are beneficial to the business model says Edwards, “I think wineries are poised nicely because we have large grounds to spread people out so that been good.”

Vineyards have been sticking to the CDC guidelines since phase two kicked in, and this Summer, the Connecticut Wine Trail will reinstate the Passport Program, only it will be done via an app.

“We’re excited about the Passport Program,” Edwards said. “It’s been one of the key drivers throughout the state.”

Randy Fiveash, the director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism said of the Wine Trail which includes about two dozen vineyards, “its beautiful and scenic and just a great place and a great opportunity to have some fun.”