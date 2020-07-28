x
Connecticut's COVID-19 travel advisory expands

More areas in the country, includng Puerto Rico, have been added to the state's travel advisory list as COVID-19 cases surge

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut has added new states and territories to its travel advisory list while COVID-19 continues to explode across the country. 

The new states include Ilinois, Minnesota, and Kentucky. Also included is Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. 

Anyone traveling into Connecticut from a state that has a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average are directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state. 

In addition, anyone entering from one of the identified states must fill out a travel health form upon arrival. Travelers can fill out the form online at ct.gov/travelform. See the full  list below.

  • Alaska 
  • Alabama 
  • Arkansas 
  • Arizona 
  • California 
  • Delaware 
  • Florida 
  • Georgia 
  • Iowa 
  • Idaho 
  • Illinois 
  • Indiana 
  • Kansas 
  • Kentucky 
  • Louisiana 
  • Maryland 
  • Minnesota 
  • Missouri 
  • Mississippi 
  • Montana 
  • North Carolina 
  • North Dakota 
  • Nebraska 
  • New Mexico
  • Nevada
  • Ohio 
  • Oklahoma 
  • Puerto Rico 
  • South Carolina 
  • Tennessee 
  • Texas 
  • Utah 
  • Virginia 
  • Washington 
  • Washington, D.C. 
  • Wisconsin