Connecticut's COVID-19 travel advisory expands

More areas in the country, includng Puerto Rico, have been added to the state's travel advisory list as COVID-19 cases surge

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut has added new states and territories to its travel advisory list while COVID-19 continues to explode across the country.

The new states include Ilinois, Minnesota, and Kentucky. Also included is Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Anyone traveling into Connecticut from a state that has a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average are directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state.

In addition, anyone entering from one of the identified states must fill out a travel health form upon arrival. Travelers can fill out the form online at ct.gov/travelform. See the full list below.