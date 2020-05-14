Connecticut's largest fair canceled due to COVID-19

For the first time since World War II, the Durham Fair won’t happen.

DURHAM, Conn. — The list of fairs, scheduled for this summer and fall, that have canceled across Connecticut continues to grow.

Thursday, the state’s largest fair was added to the list.

Over 200,000 people fill the Durham Fair every year. But, this year, like at least 12 other agricultural fairs in Connecticut, it’s canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.

“It really hasn’t sunk in yet,” says Dan Miramant, President of the Durham Fair Association.

“You know, with 1,700 volunteers, this is the largest event here in our little town of 7,000,” Miramant said.

The Durham Fair organizers have been monitoring COVID-19 since the beginning of March.

The decision, he says, was "based on the health and safety of our fair goers, our volunteers, our concessionaires. We had really no choice."

But why, several months in advance, in many cases, are fairs, including Durham, canceling?

Miramant said the Durham Fair leaned on the Governors task force. They decided, even with a 50 percent capacity, "There’s just way too many factors," he said.

And, as Connecticut’s largest agricultural fair, nonprofits stand to be hurt by this decision.

"We probably net around $20,000 from the Durham Fair," said a disappointed Yvonne Ledoux, President of the Durham Middlefield Exchange Club.

Aside from how it impacts their giving, she says what makes it even more sad is the ripple effect this decision has.

"The people that we bought our potatoes and fried mozzarella from, you know, they’re not getting those sales now," she said. "And, the vendors that make a living off of going fair to fair."

But, the Durham Fair will continue to have a strong presence in the form of their mascot, Marigold, who’s made nearly 100 appearances across the community.

"Whether it’s birthdays, people that are under the weather, anniversaries, you name it," Miramant said.