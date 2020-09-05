Connecticut's Nurses Heroes of Hope: Nurses on frontline of COVID-19 discuss their passion for helping others

Nursing is a passion that began early for both Georgianna Hull and Grace Hopkins at an early age.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Saturday’s Nurse Heroes of hope recognizes two nurses who were both nominated by people who thought they exemplify going above and beyond.

Grace Hopkins a NICU nurse at Saint Francis Hospital who has stepped up to help cover other critical unit.

Georgianna Hull is a clinical bed manager at Yale New Haven whose nomination came from not only her four decades long nursing but also her work outside the hospital.

"I’ve been a nurse 47 years and currently I am a clinical bed manager at Yale New Haven hospital," Hull said.

Nursing is a passion that began early for both Hull and Hopkins at an early age.

"I think like a lot of little girls back when I was in grammar school I also wanted to be a nurse I thought it was a very admirable profession," Hull said.

For Hopkins it started at age five when her brother was born with special needs.

“I walked into the hospital for the first time and was completely enamored I wanted to be just like those nurses and that decision stuck,"

Hopkins started her career as an oncology nurse before moving to taking care of the tinest patients.

She is now one of many nurses who have stepped up to help cover other areas because of the pandemic.

"I've been re purposed for some of my shifts to our none Covid ICU which is taking place in our typical recover room,"

Hull' s days as a clinical bed manager can include things like oversight of patient admissions, discharges and transfer activity.

"Its been very stressful even though we are not on the front lines to support the physicians and the nurses communicate with them frequently and we are a 24/7 department."

While they may not be treating Covid patients directly nurses like hull and Hopkins continue to be crucial to taking care of patients.

In her nomination Hopkins' leaders described her compassion as a reason she stands out.

One described " I was rounding through the non-COVID ICU I looked over and saw Grace Hopkins sitting next to and holding the hand of a man that was at the end of life– had Grace not been there, this patient may have spent his last hours on this earth alone."

"It is just as important if not more so as the ones who are alert and talking its simple stuff sitting by their bed side holding their hand that makes the biggest difference sometimes," Hopkins said.

Hull's nomination coming from not only her decades long career but from her work outside the hospital with the make a wish foundation.

"It's my privilege and truly my honor to be a volunteer and wish granter and they are the ones who deserve all the accolades," Hull said.