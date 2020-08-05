Connecticut's Nurses Heroes of Hope: Nurses share their first-hand experiences on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic

Sophia Sopczneski, Kimberly Cantoni, Jennifer Flavell are all Connecticut nurses, sharing their experiences with FOX61's Aisha Mbowe.

They are some of the men and women on the front lines of COVID-19.

Nurses like Sophia Sopczneski, a Registered Nurse at The Hospital of Central Connecticut, Kimberly Cantoni a Registered Nurse at Saint Mary’s hospital, and Jennifer Flavell an interim nurse manager at Saint Francis hospital, being celebrated by their leaders this nurses week.

"I’ve been on the front lines since day one,” Cantoni said.

Cantoni works on a COVID unit at Saint Mary’s Hospital and once the pandemic hit was one of many nurses whose units were converted.

“There’s definitely harder days and I think we’ve seen unfortunately you know more losses than we are used to seeing,” Cantoni said.

The pandemic has meant changes, adjustments, and in some cases taking on new roles. Sopczneski was recently featured in Hartford Healthcare briefing were she gave a behind the scene look of what her day today has been like treating COVID patients.

”Sophia is a wonderful example of a person working on the front lines doing absolutely exceptionally important work,” Hartford Healthcare President Jeffrey A. Flaks said.

Cantoni’s manager highlighting her outstanding qualities of mentorship, support, and self-sacrifice and

“Her natural abilities as a leader have assisted myself and the team to come together as one to provide the best care possible for these most vulnerable patients. In my eyes, Kim is a true hero.”

" I don’t see myself as a hero you know I couldn't do it without all of my coworkers,” Cantoni said.



For Flavell, her manager at saint Francis said "What stands out most to me about Jen is how incredibly selfless she is. First and foremost in her mind are her patients and her team. She puts 150% into everything she does and has a can do attitude. "

Flavell says she appreciates the recognition but took the time to thank her team.