Connecticut's positivity rate falls under 1%

The state says 12,367 tests were administered and 79 came back positive Wednesday. The current hospitalizations dropped by one today, bringing the total to 53.

CONNECTICUT, USA — After rising to 1.2%, Connecticut's positivity rate fell under 1%.

According to the recent state numbers, 12,367 tests were administered and 79 came back positive. This is a 0.6% positivity rate.

The state's current hospitalizations felled to 53 people and two new deaths were recorded, bringing the toll to 4,425 people.

As of Wednesday, Fairfield and Hartford County are tied with the most confirmed deaths in the state with 10,092 people. Fairfield has more positive cases though, with 17,087 people compared to Hartford's 11,905 cases.

The county with the least amount of cases and deaths remains to be Windham County. This county has 668 confirmed cases and 14 confirmed deaths.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



For more data, visit https://t.co/FpgO8VKwjq pic.twitter.com/lIpNbDBbud — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) July 29, 2020

Also on Wednesday, Gov. Lamont announced the launch of business.ct.gov, which is a one-stop-shop for businesses, looking to start or grow a businesses in Connecticut. The new digital service aims at making it easier for Connecticut businesses to find information, start a new business, and complete transactions with the state government.

Lamont said his mantra was "No more in line, go online," in pushing for the site to bring together the information required by various state agencies in one place.