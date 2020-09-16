x
Connecticut's Wednesday's COVID-19 stats show positivity rate over 1 percent, decrease of hospitalizations

The state administered 11,257 tests and 135 came back positive, giving a posivitiy rate of 1.2 percent. There were 2 COVID-19 related deaths.
CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont announced the latest statistics in the fight against COVID 19. 

Lamont's office said 11,257 tests were administered and 135 came back positive (1.2% positivity rate).There have been 2 COVID-related deaths. 

There are currently 70 people hospitalized, which is one less than yesterday.