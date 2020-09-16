Connecticut's Wednesday's COVID-19 stats show positivity rate over 1 percent, decrease of hospitalizations

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️11,257 tests were administered and 135 came back positive (1.2% positivity rate)

➡️70 patients are hospitalized (decrease of 1)

➡️There have been 2 COVID-related deaths



For more data, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/vCOJZeMmsp