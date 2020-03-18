Contingency plans being discussed for National Guard to drive food distribution trucks

For those who don’t want to leave their home, online options like Instacart and Peapod let others pack your groceries and deliver to your door.

We’ve all seen it. Stores shelves bare of the needed essentials. From toilet paper to cleaning products. It might not be what everyone wants to hear, but a little patience and a little kindness will go a long way.

The Connecticut Food Association posted a lighthearted tweet of Corona beer stocked on the end-cap with Lysol. “I would never call this the new normal because I don’t believe it is,” said Wayne Pesce of the Connecticut Food Association. “But there are measures that people need to take in the next 30 to 60 to 90 days.”

Measures that include bagging your own groceries. “If you are going to bring a reusable bag into the store at this point please make sure that it’s clean and that it’s dry and that you do the bagging yourself versus having an employee at the store do that.”

To the supply issue. Grocery store shelves bare in some aisles. “If you go into the store today and there’s not an item there. There's a good chance that two or three days from now that item will be there,” said Pesce. He told Fox61 in addition to toilet paper, comfort foods are flying off the shelves as people look to find a psychological sense of security. Cleaning products however are a hoarding issue. “You’ve got a whole cottage industry of folks out there just buying them and reselling them for more,” he said.

From stocking to safety. Stores like Stop&Shop, Geisslers and Adams Family Markets are among several that have announced reduced hours to clean the stores and have set aside hours for shoppers over 60 years old.

For those who don’t want to leave their home, online options like Instacart and Peapod let others pack your groceries and deliver to your door.

“People who may be done want to leave their home, there’s that option for them and we’ve seen a spike in the online delivery,” said Pesce.

Concerned for the health and safety of shoppers, prepared food stations are shutting down.

“Those are all being shut down. Everything is pre-packaged so our salad bars and hot bars are not something we are going to let the general public handle.”

And for the safety of the supply chain, more longterm contingency solutions are in the works. “We’re working with some federal agencies right now and one of them asks that we have federally is potential if this were to accelerate that the National Guard would potentially get involved and drive food distribution trucks.”