Coronavirus deaths down in NY, but officials urge vigilance

NEW YORK — New York's daily toll of coronavirus deaths is continuing to drop. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday that 507 people died on Saturday, down 43 from the previous day.

Cuomo also said hospitalizations and other medical indicators are trending downward, signaling that the battle against the threat may have turned a corner.

But Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio are still warning people in New York City and the rest of the state they need to stay vigilant to curb the spread of the virus.