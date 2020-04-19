Coronavirus deaths down in NY, but officials urge vigilance

NEW YORK — New York's daily toll of coronavirus deaths is continuing to drop. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday that 507 people died on Saturday, down 43 from the previous day.
Cuomo also said hospitalizations and other medical indicators are trending downward, signaling that the battle against the threat may have turned a corner.
But Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio are still warning people in New York City and the rest of the state they need to stay vigilant to curb the spread of the virus.
Cuomo also announced the State Department of Health will begin to conduct a statewide antibody testing survey Monday. The testing survey will sample 3,000 people for a population of 19.5 million people - for context Germany performed a 3,000-person sample with a population of 83 million. Large-scale antibody testing will help determine the percentage of the population that is now immune to the virus, allowing more individuals to safely return to work.