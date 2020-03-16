Coronavirus drive-thru testing locations open

Patients will need to get approval from primary care physician for test

HARTFORD, Conn. — The state announced the locations of drive-thru testing for patients with a prescription from their doctor and make an appointment in advance.

The drive-through testing station in Hartford opened Monday.

Alternate COVID-19 testing locations have been approved at several hospitals throughout Connecticut, and each of them are at varying stages of setting-up drive-through testing procedures. The hospitals approved for drive-through test sampling includes:

Locations open

Locations preparing to open

Bridgeport Hospital

Danbury Hospital

Greenwich Hospital

Stamford Health

Waterbury Hospital

Yale-New Haven Hospital