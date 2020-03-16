Coronavirus drive-thru testing locations open

HARTFORD, Conn. — The state announced the locations of drive-thru testing for patients with a prescription from their doctor and make an appointment in advance.
The drive-through testing station in Hartford opened Monday.
Alternate COVID-19 testing locations have been approved at several hospitals throughout Connecticut, and each of them are at varying stages of setting-up drive-through testing procedures. The hospitals approved for drive-through test sampling includes:
Locations open
- Bristol Health - Queen Street lot entrance, not the main entrance
- Hartford Hospital - Education and Resource Center, 560 Hudson St. Hartford
Locations preparing to open
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Danbury Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Health
- Waterbury Hospital
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
Anyone seeking to be tested must have a prescription from their doctor and make an appointment in advance.