x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (3) »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

coronavirus

Coronavirus drive-thru testing locations open

Patients will need to get approval from primary care physician for test

HARTFORD, Conn. — The state announced the locations of drive-thru testing for patients with a prescription from their doctor and make an appointment in advance.

The drive-through testing station in Hartford opened Monday. 

Alternate COVID-19 testing locations have been approved at several hospitals throughout Connecticut, and each of them are at varying stages of setting-up drive-through testing procedures. The hospitals approved for drive-through test sampling includes:

Locations open

Locations preparing to open

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Danbury Hospital
  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Stamford Health
  • Waterbury Hospital
  • Yale-New Haven Hospital

Anyone seeking to be tested must have a prescription from their doctor and make an appointment in advance.

 