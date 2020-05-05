x
Georgia Coronavirus cases rise as public eases social distancing, testing increases

Officials are stressing the need for continued social distancing as crowds begin to gather again.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. As of 7 p.m., there are now more 29,839 cases of the virus reported in the state. The death toll stands at 1,294. Scroll to read more.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 404-885-7600.

RELATED: Crowds gathering around metro Atlanta in national spotlight amid pandemic

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts: 

  • There have been 1,294 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. That is an increase of 51 newly reported deaths in the last 24 hours, and an increase in 116 deaths from this time last week. 
  • There have been 29,839 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. That is an increase of 402 in the last 24 hours, and an increase of 1,345 cases from this time last week. 
  • There have been 5,654 total patients hospitalized in Georgia due to COVID-19, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. The Department of Public Health does not track daily changes. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency tracked the daily total hospitalizations up until April 30. That day there were 5,129 total hospitalizations, making for an increase in the last five days of 525, or about 105 per day
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began changing its report to current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the the most recent report on May 4, there were 1,377 current hospitalizations. That's an average of 30.75 fewer current patients per day.
  • Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.
  • All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year
  • Public Health Emergency remains in effect until June 12

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 

36 more deaths from coronavirus logged since noon report

The state has lost nearly 40 more people to the coronavirus since noon, according to data from the state health department. 

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, state data said 1,294 people have died from COVID-19. That's up from the 1,258 deaths reported at noon.

There are now 29,839 total cases of coronavirus in the state, up from the 29,560 cases announced with the noon report. That's 279 more cases over the span of seven hours. It's also up 402 cases from 24 hours ago.

Fulton County leads the way with the number of confirmed cases (3,163) of COVID-19, followed by DeKalb (2,284), Gwinnett (2,102) Cobb (1,885) and Hall (1,838). 

Notable, Dougherty County, a long-time hot spot for coronavirus in the state, is no longer listed as one of the top five counties. It now falls behind Hall County, which is emerging as a hot spot for the virus.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton    3153    130

DeKalb    2277    59

Gwinnett    2097    77

Cobb    1881    102

Hall    1837    26

Dougherty    1550    125

Clayton    813    33

Henry    527    14

Cherokee    516    15

Richmond    423    15

Sumter    392    29

Carroll    386    15

Habersham    361    11

Douglas    353    11

Bibb    351    13

Bartow    350    31

Forsyth    347    10

Muscogee    341    8

Lee    333    22

Mitchell    331    33

Houston    265    14

Chatham    261    12

Baldwin    260    10

Coweta    243    4

Upson    243    23

Early    222    27

Spalding    220    11

Newton    217    8

Paulding    207    9

Rockdale    204    6

Thomas    204    20

Colquitt    194    10

Terrell    191    21

Fayette    187    10

Barrow    176    5

Crisp    175    6

Worth    173    12

Columbia    169    5

Clarke    168    13

Lowndes    166    4

Randolph    165    20

Troup    163    5

Butts    153    17

Coffee    151    7

Floyd    151    11

Ware    140    13

Walton    139    5

Dooly    132    11

Tift    132    5

Whitfield    131    6

Gordon    117    13

Jackson    115    3

Calhoun    106    5

Decatur    95    2

Wilcox    90    10

Burke    88    3

Stephens    86    1

White    83    1

Macon    81    3

Appling    77    9

Gilmer    77    0

Turner    70    10

Lumpkin    69    1

Laurens    68    1

Dawson    67    1

Oconee    67    0

Hancock    66    2

Johnson    64    2

Brooks    63    7

Grady    63    3

Polk    61    0

Walker    61    0

Harris    60    2

Peach    60    2

Glynn    58    1

Greene    57    5

Meriwether    57    1

Bryan    56    4

Pierce    54    3

Catoosa    52    0

Oglethorpe    52    3

McDuffie    49    4

Putnam    49    5

Bulloch    43    2

Washington    43    1

Pike    40    2

Lamar    39    1

Effingham    38    1

Liberty    37    0

Marion    37    1

Wilkinson    35    2

Camden    34    1

Murray    34    1

Toombs    34    3

Pulaski    33    1

Elbert    32    0

Fannin    32    1

Miller    32    0

Union    32    1

Dodge    31    1

Seminole    31    2

Haralson    30    2

Morgan    30    0

Banks    29    0

Ben Hill    29    0

Jones    29    0

Monroe    29    4

Bacon    28    1

Cook    28    1

Pickens    28    2

Telfair    28    0

Madison    27    1

Baker    26    2

Wilkes    26    0

Clay    25    3

Jasper    25    0

Stewart    25    0

Talbot    25    1

Franklin    23    1

Brantley    22    2

Emanuel    22    0

Jeff Davis    22    1

Bleckley    21    0

Towns    20    1

Crawford    19    0

Irwin    19    1

Taylor    18    2

Berrien    17    0

Jenkins    17    1

Dade    16    1

Jefferson    16    1

Schley    16    1

Screven    16    1

Chattooga    15    2

Clinch    15    0

Atkinson    14    1

Heard    14    1

Charlton    13    0

Chattahoochee    13    0

Hart    13    0

Rabun    13    1

Warren    13    0

Wayne    13    0

Lincoln    12    0

Lanier    10    1

Webster    10    2

Tattnall    9    0

Twiggs    8    0

Candler    7    0

Quitman    6    1

Echols    5    0

Evans    5    0

Long    5    0

McIntosh    5    0

Wheeler    5    0

Treutlen    3    0

Montgomery    2    0

Taliaferro    1    0

Unknown    634    0

Non-Georgia Resident    1029    18

Fort McPerson, Tyler Perry Studios reach agreement to grant temporary housing license

The Fort Mac LRA and Tyler Perry Studios said they have entered into an agreement to help the production facility get back up and running again.  

During a special meeting, the Fort McPherson Board Of Directors passed a resolution to lease a small portion of the property, in order to create temporary housing on the Tyler Perry Studios campus. The resolution would allow production crews and staff to reside in temporary housing while working on the Tyler Perry Campus.  

"The goal of resolution and agreement is to make sure that the talented staff and crews can be housed safely while getting people back to work during this unprecedented financial and health related crisis," Fort Mac Spokesperson Mark Hayes said.

Tyler Perry Studios was once part of the Fort McPherson Army base. It has 141 barracks, 40 historic homes and 30 homes he built that are also livable. 

Dougherty County, long a COVID-19 hot spot in Georgia, seeing fewer deaths

The Dougherty County coroner has had a long couple of months, so every little bit of hope is a reason to celebrate. 

The county has only two reported deaths related to the virus so far this month. On May 1, they reported 123 deaths. On May 5, as of 6:25 p.m., they are reporting 125 deaths with 1,549 total cases.

While it is only Tuesday, it is a glimmering bit of news the county devastated by the virus may have needed.

Read the full story.

New mobile medical unit to be erected in Hall County

While medical crews have been mobilizing in the fight against COVID-19 in hard-hit southwest Georgia, there may be a new cluster emerging in Hall County.

On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp toured a temporary medical pod set up at Phoebe Putney Hospital in Albany, in Dougherty County, adding that another unit like it will soon be erected in the other end of the state in Hall County.

"One of the places that we are going to be standing a unit like this up is in Gainesville, which is something that we are probably going to need right now, they are being stressed pretty hard up there," the governor said.

But while there are signs of some success in southwest Georgia, Hall County could be seeing warning signs. Last Tuesday, the county had a confirmed case rate of 544 per 100,000 people. Exactly one week later, its rate is now 881.That’s much higher than nearby counties in metro Atlanta and North Georgia. 

The death toll in Hall County has also risen from 15 last week to 23 this week.

Read the full story.

Atlanta Mayor: 'We can't get to the other side of this if we piecemeal our way out of this crisis'

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she's disappointed. Not just because the shelter-in-place order has been lifted, but that people aren't abiding by the guidelines laid out in the order to practice social distancing and limit crowd sizes.

After much attention was focused on the City of Atlanta this past weekend with large crowds gathering at parks, malls and other locations, Bottoms is trying to get the message to citizens that the fight isn't over.

"I was surprised. And I'm ashamed to say it. Maybe I should not have been. But I thought that people still recognized that this is a deadly virus," she told 11Alive's Cheryl Preheim in an interview Tuesday afternoon.

With four kids in her own home, she said she's constantly reminding them that nothing has changed and people are still dying. 

"It's like playing Russian roulette when you go out and you don't take all the precautions that we know help keep you from contracting COVID-19," she said. 

Watch the full interview with the Mayor here.

'Sensational' Forbes article about Georgian’s risk for COVID-19 deleted after raising concerns

A national news article about the risk of Georgians getting COVID-19 now that businesses are re-opening caught the attention of many, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms and even the Georgia governor's office.

But a day later, Forbes has removed the article from its website after The Reveal, 11Alive's investigative team, found those who closely follow the number of cases in Georgia had serious questions about the accuracy of the article.

Read the full story.

19 testing sites added in past 11 days

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the state now has 66 active COVID-19 specimen collection sites across the state. Officials added nineteen sites in the past eleven days, including one-day-only sites, with plans to open additional sites in the coming days.

"Expanded testing remains one of our top priorities to continue the process of safely reopening our state. I am calling on all Georgians who are experiencing symptoms or who fear that they have been exposed to COVID-19 to contact their medical provider or local public health officials to schedule an appointment for testing," Gov. Kemp said. 

For a complete list of testing sites, hours and requirements, click here

Airbnb: Don't throw parties at houses during COVID-19 pandemic or we'll ban you and get the police involved

Airbnb has a stern message for those wanting to violate social distancing suggestions and guidelines restricting gatherings of more than 10 people. 

"We want to be very clear -- not only will we ban guests who attempt to throw an unauthorized party in an Atlanta Airbnb listing, we will be cooperating with Atlanta Police in any investigations relating to parties and violations of public health mandates, consistent with our Terms of Service," they said in a statement.

RELATED: Airbnb: Don't throw parties at houses during COVID-19 pandemic or we'll ban you and get the police involved

Under typical circumstances, Airbnb empowers hosts to set house rules on events and parties that are appropriate for their communities.

"These are very different times, and public health must come first," they said. 

While Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has relaxed some restrictions, the statewide ban on gatherings of more than 10 people remains in place, and Mayor Bottoms has continued to urge Atlanta residents to stay home

"Our policy reflects this by not allowing any kind of party at Airbnb listings in Atlanta until further notice," Airbnb said.

These are the concerts in Atlanta canceled or postponed due to COVID-19

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, musicians are starting to cancel shows for the summer -- one-by-one.

Click to see a list of concerts and festivals scheduled by venue, noting if it has been canceled, postponed or reschedule as of May 5, 2020.

Latest numbers show more than 200,000 tests performed

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. As of Noon, there are 29,560 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,258 deaths reported. This is up from the 29,437 confirmed cases and 1,243 deaths that they announced on Monday evening.

Of the 29,560 confirmed cases, 3,069 are in Fulton, 2,259 are in DeKalb, 2,068 are in Gwinnett, 1,856 are in Cobb and 1,793 are in Hall. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 5,574 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Testing to return to Infinite Energy Center

On Friday, May 8, the Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale County Health Departments will return to Infinite Energy Center in Duluth for COVID-19 testing.

Appointments are required and available by calling 770-513-5631.

Testing is available for everyone, regardless of whether you currently have symptoms, to healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical infrastructure workers exposed to COVID-19, or residents of a long-term care facilities or other group residential settings experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19. 

While the Health Department requires a scheduled appointment to test individuals, a referral from a doctor is not necessary.

Governor to tour Albany medical setup

Gov. Brian Kemp will be in south Georgia today, touring a temporary medical pod that has been set up at the Phoebe North campus of the Phoebe Putney Health System in Albany.

Albany has seen one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the state, and the Phoebe Putney system in the area has been highly impacted. According to a release, the temporary pod will have 24 beds available "to treat non-critical COVID-19 patients."

Gov. Kemp will be at the facility at 9:30 a.m.

Dave & Buster's opens back up

The food, drink and games venue says it has "re-opened its doors in Marietta in compliance with local government guidelines along with amped up safety and cleaning guidelines."

The chain says a full list of the safety measures can be found at its website.

Things to know on Tuesday morning

  • As crowds were seen around Atlanta over the weekend, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms delivered a message to those who think the pandemic has passed.
  • Georgia's Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey emphasized the importance of masks and social distancing, as well.
  • Those warnings came on the same day shoppers lined up to return to Lenox Square mall.
  • Georgia schools, meanwhile, are bracing for potential budget cuts arising out of the pandemic.

Tracking COVID-19: Georgia Coronavirus Interactive map