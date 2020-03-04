Coronavirus live updates: US death toll passes 6,000; anyone close to Trump, Pence will get quick test

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it would be a mistake for the United States to block 3M from sending respirators to Canada.

WASHINGTON — Key updates for Friday, April 3:

The U.S. death toll passed 6,000; worldwide total cases have passed 1 million.

Production of Corona beer is temporarily being suspended in Mexico.

The U.S. military has flown 3.5 million test swabs for coronavirus from Italy to Tennessee.

The Navy hospital ship in New York City reportedly filled 20 of its 1,000 beds Thursday.

Costco begins limiting number of customers Friday.

The sequel to "Top Gun" has been delayed because of coronavirus.

The Navy aircraft carrier captain who sounded the alarm about the outbreak on his ship has been stripped of his command.

From Thursday's blog: An Alabama county received 5,000 rotted masks from the national stockpile.

Asian Development Bank says the pandemic will cost the world about 5% of economic activity.

The number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 passed 6,000 early Friday morning, an increase of approximately 2,000 in the span of about 48 hours. That's according to numbers from Johns Hopkins University. More than a quarter of those are in New York City.

The U.S. passed 4,000 early Wednesday morning. Before midnight Wednesday, it passed 5,000. The total reached over 6,050 just before 1 a.m. EDT Friday. The nation had more than 261,400 cases Friday afternoon and 9,400 recoveries.

The worldwide total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is just over 1 million with roughly 58,000 deaths and 225,000 recoveries.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Disney overhauls Marvel release calendar, 'Mulan' moves to late July



The Walt Disney Co. has overhauled its release schedule, moving the dates of half a dozen Marvel movies. On Friday it also announced a new date for the previously delayed live-action adaption of “Mulan” and pushed the fifth “Indiana Jones” film another year, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Black Widow,” the Marvel entry starring Scarlett Johansson, had been set to kick off the summer movie season. Instead, Disney says it will now open Nov. 6. Such delays have unique ramifications for Marvel movies because of their interconnection. With “Black Widow” on the move, that meant a domino effect, pushing all other upcoming Marvel releases back about three months.

Protection for Trump, Pence stepped up

The White House is stepping up precautions to protect the president and vice president from contracting the new coronavirus. Starting Friday, anyone who is expected to be in “close proximity” to either President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence will be given a quick COVID-19 test “to evaluate for pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic carriers status to limit inadvertent transmission.” That’s according to White House spokesman Judd Deere.

All visitors to the White House complex already have their temperatures taken when entering the building and if they will be in close proximity to either Trump or Pence. Trump took the new COVID-19 test on Thursday and the White House doctor said results were back in 15 minutes. He tested negative.

CDC data on coronavirus deaths

A first look at recent U.S. death certificate data confirms that most of the initial American coronavirus deaths were people age 65 and older. But it also notes that about 1 in 5 were middle-aged.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the data online Friday. It reflects 1,150 U.S. coronavirus deaths that occurred through the last week of March. That tally is several hundreds deaths lower than other totals reported for the same period, because it relies on death certificate information which can come in weeks after other kinds of reports.

The new data says 56% of deaths were people 75 and older, and another 23% were people in their late 60s and early 70s. But another 17% were ages 45 to 64, and 3% were 35 to 44. The statistics were smaller for younger adults. One child died.

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin tests positive

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced Friday that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

Baldwin posted a statement on her Instagram explaining that she is doing okay and that it "came on suddenly yesterday afternoon."

"Chills, aches, fever. I've been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we're being told to do. Still -- it got me. I'm healthy... no underlying conditions...Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones," she wrote.

Baldwin is now the second CNN anchor to test positive for coronavirus. On Tuesday, Chris Cuomo, brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, revealed he had tested positive and planned to continue filming his shows from home, where he was quarantined.

Trudeau warns US to allow 3M shipments of PPE

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it would be a mistake for the United States to block 3M from sending respirators to Canada.

3M said Friday the Trump administration has requested 3M cease exporting respirators that they currently manufacture in the U.S. to Canada and Latin America. The company says there are significant humanitarian implications of ceasing respirator supplies to health care workers in Canada and Latin America, where 3M is a critical supplier of respirators.

Trudeau noted the U.S. also receives essential medical supplies and personnel from Canada and says they are making that point to the Trump administration. He says that message is getting through.

The prime minister says he is confident that the close and deep relationship between Canada and the U.S. will hold strong and that will not have to see interruptions in supply chains in either direction.

Corona beer stops production due to coronavirus

Mexico's Grupo Modelo said Thursday it will temporarily stop brewing Corona beer, and other brands, because its business was declared non-essential under an order to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The company said in a statement posted to Twitter that the suspension would go into place Sunday and it was already scaling down production. It added that if the Mexican government clarifies that beer is an "agro-industrial product," then Grupo Modelo would resume brewing.

US has flown 3.5 million test swabs from Italy to Tennessee

A senior U.S. general says the military has now flown 3.5 million swabs used to test for the coronavirus from Italy to Memphis, Tennessee.

Lt. Gen. Jon Thomas is deputy commander of the U.S. military’s Air Mobility Command. He says a shipment arrived Thursday night and another one is scheduled to arrive Friday with 500,000 more swabs for national distribution.

He says there will be another shipment next week.

Thomas also says the military is preparing for the possibility that it will be needed to transport infected patients. He says there have been no requests for transport yet.

Medical professionals from the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine are training medics at Joint Base Charleston on the use of an isolation system that can be used on aircraft to transport infected patients.

The system is a containment unit that would protect aircrew and other medical personnel while also allowing them to provide care during the flight.

WNBA postpones start of season

The WNBA has postponed the start of its season because of the coronavirus pandemic. There is no indication when play would begin. The league was scheduled to open training camps April 26 and the regular season was set to begin May 15. The WNBA will still hold a “virtual” draft April 17. Two WNBA cities are major hot spots for the virus: New York and Seattle. The WNBA was was set to begin its 24th season. It is longest running professional women’s sports league.

Delta to allow rebookings to flights impacted by virus for up to 2 years

Delta is giving its customers up to 2 years to rebook flights that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Delta tickets normally expire one year after purchase. However, change fees have been waived for customers who have upcoming travel booked in April or May 2020. New tickets purchased between March 1 and May 31 can be changed without a fee for up to a year from the date of purchase.

"Taking care of customers is at the center of everything we do. In these times of rapid change, we know our customers want the value of their tickets to be secure and redeemable for a longer period," the airline said in a statement.

UK's Johnson remains in isolation, still has fever

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson still has a fever and will remain in isolation.

Johnson tested positive for the new coronavirus on March 26 and spent seven days in quarantine as recommended by U.K. health officials.

Johnson said Friday that although he is “feeling better,” he still has a fever and is following guidance to stay in isolation until his temperature has returned to normal.

Johnson in a video message warned people not to break the national lockdown on what is expected to be a warm, sunny weekend across much of the U.K.

He acknowledged people may be bored but urged Britons not to flout rules against gathering in groups of more than two people who don’t live together.

Johnson said “this country has made a huge effort, a huge sacrifice” and people should continue to follow the rules in order to save lives.

Florida finally takes cruise passengers, some on stretchers

Passengers from an ill-fated cruise are being allowed to touch dry land for the first time in weeks.

They'll be disembarking in Fort Lauderdale all day Friday following the removal of 14 critically ill people, who were wheeled off to Florida hospitals bracing for an onslaught of coronavirus patients.

The exodus from the Zaandaam and Rotterdam will be followed by the Coral Princess, which arrives Saturday. Buses will be taking people healthy enough to travel directly to the airport, where they’ll board chartered flights home without going through the terminal. Hundreds of crew members will remain on dozens of cruise ships docked or waiting around Florida.

Prince Charles opens fast-tracked London hospital

Prince Charles remotely opened Friday the new Nightingale Hospital at London’s main exhibition and conference center, a temporary facility that will soon be able to treat 4,000 people who have contracted the COVID-19 disease.

Charles said he was “enormously touched” to be asked to open the hospital, created in the ExCel exhibition center in east London, and paid tribute to everyone involved in its construction, which took a “spectacular and almost unbelievable” nine days.

The new National Health Service hospital will only care for people suffering from COVID-19 and patients will only be assigned there after their local London hospital has reached capacity. Other temporary hospitals across the U.K. are being planned.

Navy hospital ship in NYC has 1,000 beds, 20 patients

A Navy hospital ship, the USNS Comfort, is docked in Manhattan with 1,000 beds available to help New York City hospitals which are being overrun with coronavirus patients. As of Thursday night, 20 of those beds were reportedly being used since arriving on Monday.

In a telephone news briefing Thursday morning, commanding officer Capt. Patrick Amersbach said three of the beds were occupied. A Navy spokesperson later updated that number to 20, according to multiple news outlets.

The Comfort has been designated for patients who don’t have the virus but need care for other reasons. Amersbach reportedly said his orders are to only take patients who have tested negative for the coronavirus. He said if he was ordered to start accepting them, the ship could be reconfigured to allow that. But there is concern that if there is an outbreak of the virus on the ship, the medical staff could become infected.

Costco begins limiting customers

Costco will start limiting how many customers can come into its stores beginning Friday in a temporary effort to encourage social distancing.

The company said on its website that only two people per membership card will be allowed to enter. That means parents who normally haul their whole family to the store may have to leave some of them at home.

Costco on Monday also announced its stores will close at 6:30 p.m. on weekdays temporarily -- two hours earlier than normal. Gas stations will close at 7 p.m. on weekdays and 6:30 p.m. on weekends.

Bank says virus could cost world $4.1 trillion

The Asian Development Bank forecasts that the coronavirus pandemic will cost the world economy as much as $4.1 trillion, or nearly 5% of all economic activity.

In an update Friday, the regional lender said growth in developing Asia would likely fall to 2.2% in 2020 from 5.2% last year. The Manila, Philippines-based bank said that Southeast Asia, a market of more than 600 million that has been rapidly growing, will likely log 1% growth this year.

'Top Gun: Maverick' postponed to Christmas

"Top Gun: Maverick" is the latest Hollywood blockbuster to get pushed off its upcoming release date because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Paramount Pictures is moving the sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise hit from June 24 to December 23.

Several films have been forced to postpone their release dates due to the virus. Many movie theaters are shut down in an effort to increase social distancing amid a growing number of "stay home" orders from governors and mayors.

Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship

The captain of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus on his ship was fired Thursday by Navy leaders who said he created a panic by sending his memo pleading for help to too many people.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said the ship's commander, Capt. Brett Crozier “demonstrated extremely poor judgment” in the middle of a crisis. He said the captain copied too many people on the memo, which was leaked to a California newspaper and quickly spread to many news outlets.