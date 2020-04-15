Coronavirus live updates: US passes 600,000 cases, 3 million tests

More than 26,000 people have died and 48,000 have recovered.

Key updates for Wednesday, April 15, 2020:

The U.S. has passed 600,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 3 million tests have been conducted.

California has issued an outline for possibly reopening the state, but it will continue to include measures of social distancing.

Alaska plans to lift a ban on elective medical procedures.

From Tuesday, April 14 blog: Trump directs halt of payments to World Health Organization.

The United States has more than 600,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.

As of midnight ET Wednesday morning, the U.S. had 609,240 confirmed cases with 26,033 deaths and 48,625 recoveries. Nearly 3.1 million tests have been conducted in the U.S.

Worldwide, there are nearly 2 million confirmed cases with more than 126,000 deaths and 486,000 recoveries.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

California governor provides complex outline for reopening

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday outlined a complex set of circumstances for the state to lift coronavirus restrictions and then described a possible startling new normal: temperature checks for restaurant customers, staggered start times for public schools to keep students separated and no crowds at sporting events, fairs or concerts.

It was a reality check for the state's 40 million residents after days of encouraging reports about the slow growth in new cases that had many hopeful for a reset of public life following a depressing early spring spent mainly indoors.

But Newsom said he won't consider loosening the state's stay-at-home orders until hospitalizations, particularly those in intensive care units, “flatten and start to decline” for at least two weeks. Even then, the governor listed six conditions that must be met, including expanded testing, more protective equipment for health care workers, better treatment and an improved ability to track and isolate those who have been infected — all things the state has struggled to accomplish thus far.

Alaska to lift ban on elective medical procedures

Alaska plans to lift restrictions on elective medical procedures in what Gov. Mike Dunleavy described Tuesday as an initial step toward reopening segments of the economy affected by concerns with the coronavirus.

State officials last week updated a mandate requiring non-urgent or elective procedures be canceled or postponed for three months. The update included surgical abortion under a section of surgeries that “could be delayed for a few weeks,” but made an exception if the woman's life or physical health was endangered.

Some saw the inclusion of abortion in the list as political. The mandate stated the overall goal was to preserve protective equipment for health care workers and patient care supplies; ensure staff and patient safety and expand available hospital capacity.