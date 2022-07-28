CT COVID-19 Updates: 7-day average positivity rate at 11.79%

These are the latest COVID numbers from the state's Department of Public Health.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday, July 28, the state's COVID-19 statistics over the past seven days.

Over the past week, 4,789 PCR.NAAT tests were positive out of 40,627. This yields a positivity rate of 11.79%.

Over the past week, there have been 16 more hospitalizations, with a total of 328 hospitalizations.

As of this past Thursday, there have been a total of 11,102 COVID-related deaths in Connecticut, nine more than last week.

The governor also released updates on Connecticut's COVID vaccine administration.

Around 3,046,277 have at least one dose, while 2,753,969 are considered fully vaccinated.

1,592,506 have received one additional dose, and 333,299 got a second additional dose.

Percent of people with at least one dose by age group:

>95% of those 65+

>95% of those between 55-64

92% of those between 45-54

91% of those between 35-44

88% of those between 25-34

85% of those between 15-24

72% of those between 10-14

49% of those between 5-9

6% of those between 0-4

