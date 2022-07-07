CT COVID-19 Updates: 7-day average positivity rate at 10.64%

Over the past week, 3,496 PCR.NAAT tests were positive out of 32,872.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The state's COVID-19 seven-day average positivity rate has spiked above 10%, Gov. Ned Lamont's office announced Thursday.

Over the past week, 3,496 PCR.NAAT tests were positive out of 32,872. This yields a positivity rate of 10.64%.

Over the past week, there have been 29 hospitalizations, with a total of 264 hospitalizations.

As of this past Thursday, there have been a total of 11,055 COVID-related deaths in Connecticut.

The state's positive rate has increased over 2% since last Thursday as the new omicron variant BA.5 spreads through the country. This is also the first time since June 6 that Connecticut has gone above 10% positivity.

Despite the increasing positivity, vaccination rates are high as 3,042,010 Connecticut residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

About 2,750,881 Connecticut residents are fully vaccinated, while 1,575,015 Connecticut residents have received a booster. About 298,618 Connecticut residents have received two boosters.

