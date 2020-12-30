Connecticut's positivity rate jumps to over 9%

Current hospitalizations dropped by 59 patients since Tuesday.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont's office released the latest COVID-19 statistics Wednesday showing an increase in positivity rate for the state.

Connecticut administered 18,548 tests and 1,696 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 9.14 percent. Since recording began, Connecticut has had 183,633 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. The state has conducted over four million tests.

Current hospitalizations dropped by 59 people Wednesday, bring current the total hospitalizations in Connecticut to 1,167 patients. New Haven County has the most patients with 349, followed by Hartford County with 345.

There were 40 new reported COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state total to 5,964 people.