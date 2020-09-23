Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate and hospitalizations increase Wednesday

There are now 73 people in the hospital being treated for COVID-19. There was one reported COVID-related death Wednesday.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Lamont's office released Wednesday's COVID-19 numbers showing an increase in positivity rate and current hospitalization.

Connecticut administered 10,074 tests and 155 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of about 1.5 percent. Over the last two days, the posivitiy rate has been about 1.1 percent.

Current Hospitalizations increased by three people, bringing the total to 73 patients. There was one COVID-19 related death, bringing the state death toll to 4,497.

Hartford County has the most confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the state with 1,112 people and has 322 probable deaths due to the virus. Fairfield County has the second most confirmed COVID-19 related deaths with 1,107 people.