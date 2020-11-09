Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate remains over 1 percent for the third day in a row

On Friday, Connecticut had a positivity rate is over 1 percent. Two more people died due to COVID-19.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut released the latest COVID-19 statistics for Friday showing another positivity rate over one percent.

The state-administered 21,509 tests and 233 came back positive, making the positivity rate 1.1 percent. For the third day in a row, Connecticut again has seen a positivity rate over one.

Current hospitalizations have dropped 51 people which is down one person from Thursday.

There have been two COVID-19 related deaths bringing Connecticut's death toll 4,480. Hartford County continues to have the most confirmed deaths with 1,109 people. Fairfield County is second in the state with 1,104 confirmed deaths.

Recently, Connecticut has seen multiple schools close due to COVID-19 cases. Schools reopened two weeks ago in the state.

For more data, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/EdWLYkVjMj — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) September 11, 2020

UConn released its own statistics Friday regarding COVID-19, saying it has 32 current positive and/or suspected cases on campus. In total UConn has had 113 cases and 110 students who did have the virus recovered and left isolation.