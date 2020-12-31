Connecticut's COVID positivity rate drops, but only slightly

Wednesday's rate was 9.14%; Thursday's is 8.95.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont's office released the latest COVID-19 statistics Thursday showing a slight decrease in the state's positivity rate.

Connecticut administered an additional 22,839 tests and 2,045 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 8.95 per 100,000 residents.

Current hospitalizations dropped by 31 people on Thursday, with current the total hospitalizations in Connecticut to 1,136 patients. Hartford County has the most patients with 343.

There were 31 newly reported COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state total to 5,964 people.

The newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week, and all data is preliminary.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health today released its weekly COVID-19 Alert Map, which indicates that 162 of 169 towns and cities in Connecticut are currently in the red zone alert level, the highest of the state’s four alert levels. The only municipalities in the state that are not in the red zone this week are Wilton, which is in the orange alert level; Salisbury, which is in the yellow alert level; and Canaan, Colebrook, Cornwall, Union, and Warren, all of which are in the gray alert level.

The red zone indicates municipalities that have an average daily COVID-19 case rate over the last two weeks of greater than 15 per 100,000 population. The orange zone indicates those that have case rates between 10 to 14 cases per 100,000 population. The yellow zone indicates municipalities that have case rates between 5 and 9 per 100,000 population, and those indicated in gray have case rates lower than five per 100,000 population.

For the most up-to-date information from the State of Connecticut on COVID-19, residents are encouraged to visit ct.gov/coronavirus.