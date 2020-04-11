Connecticut's current COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease by 7 patients

The state is reporting a slight decrease in patients Tuesday. There are currently 374 people hospitalized due to COVID-19.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont's office released the latest COVID-19 statistics for Connecticut showing a slight decrease in hospitalizations.

As of November 3, Connecticut has 374 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. New Haven County has the most COVID-19 hospitalized patients in the state with 121 people. Hartford County has the second most patients within the state with 118 people.

CT's positivity rate also saw a slight decrease, dropping down to 4.2 percent Tuesday. There were 12,550 tests administered and 530 came back positive. There were 11 new COVID-19 related deaths reported. The state total of COVID-19 related death at 4,645 people. Hartford County has the most confirmed COVID-19 associated deaths with 1,172 people.