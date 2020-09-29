COVID-19 positivity rate, current hospitalizations increase

Connecticut administered 10,380 tests and 182 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 1.75 percent. Hospitalizations increased by 17 people.

Governor Ned Lamont's office released the latest COVID-19 numbers, showing 10,380 tests were administered and 182 of them came back positive. The positivity rate for Monday was 1.75 percent. In comparison, over the weekend of Septemeber 25-27, the positivity rate was 1.08 percent.

Current hospitalizations also increased by 17 people. Connecticut now has 92 patients being treated for COVID-19, the highest number of patients in weeks.

There were two more COVID-19 deaths reported, bringing Connecticut's death toll to 4,505 people. Hartford County has the most COVID-19 related confirmed deaths with 1,114 people.