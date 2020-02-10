COVID-19 positivity rate drops slightly, hospitalization increase

Connecticut administered 33,808 tests and 460 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 1.4%.

CONNECTICUT, USA — After several days of the positivity rate increasing, Connecticut saw a drop in Thursday's results.

The latest COVID-19 numbers were released Friday showing Connecticut administered 33,808 tests and 460 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 1.4 percent. In the past several days, the positivity rate has shown to be over 1.5 percent.

Current hospitalizations continued to rise in the state. There are now 110 people being treated in the hospital for the virus.

Connecticut saw two new COVID-19 related deaths bringing the death toll to 4,513 people. Hartford County continues to have the most confirmed COVID-19 related deaths with 1,117 people.