COVID-19 positivity rate increases slightly, 4 more virus-related deaths

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut saw a slight uptick in the COVID-19 positivity rate Monday, while hospitalizations remained the same.

Governor Ned Lamont's office released the most recent COVID-19 statistics showing Connecticut had administered 8,200 tests and 121 of them came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 1.5 percent.

Current hospitalizations saw no change and remained at 129 patients on Monday. This is the highest number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in weeks.

There were four more confirmed COVID-19 related deaths reported Monday. The Connecticut death toll has reached 4,521 people.

Fairfield County has the most confirmed cases in the state with 19,768 people, followed by Hartford and New Haven County.