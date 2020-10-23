COVID-19 positivity rate, related-hospitalizations rise in CT

Connecticut saw a rise in COVID-19 positivity rate on Thursday. There were 23,435 tests administered and 679 came back positive.

CONNECTICUT, USA — There was an increase in Connecticut COVID-19 statistics Thursday, with eight more COVID-related deaths.

Governor Ned Lamont's office released the latest COVID-19 numbers on Friday showing an increase in positivity rate, hospitalizations, and deaths. Connecticut administered 23,435 tests and 679 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of about 2.9 percent.

Current hospitalizations increased by one person since Wednesday, bringing the total to 233 patients. Hospitalizations haven't been this high since June 12.

Hartford County currently has the most patients hospitalized for the virus with 83 people, followed by New Haven County with 63 people.

Connecticut's COVID-related deaths have now reached 4,577 people. Hartford County has the highest amount of COVID-19 related confirmed deaths with 1,142 people.