COVID-19 positivity rate remains over 1 percent over the weekend, hospitalizations decrease

Governor Lamont released Connecticut's latest COVID-19 numbers from over the weekend showing a decrease in hospitalizations and 2 more COVID-related deaths.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut saw a slight decrease in current hospitalizations for COVID-19 and a positivity rate that remained over one percent over the weekend (September 25-27.)

Governor Ned Lamont's office released the latest COVID-19 statistics showing the state administered 52,022 tests and 560 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 1.08 percent.

Current hospitalizations decreased by one person bringing the total to 75 people. There were two more people who died due to COVID-19, bringing Connecticut's death toll to 4,503 people.

Hartford County continues to have the most confirmed and probable deaths with 1,112 and 322 people respectively. Windham County has the lowest confirmed deaths due to the virus with 15 people.