COVID positivity rate, hospitalizations continue to rise

CONNECTICUT, USA — For the second day in a row, Connecticut's positivity rate increased as well as its current hospitalizations.

Governor Ned Lamont's office released Tuesday's COVID-19 statistics showing the state administered 12,390 tests and 221 tests came back positivity. That yields a positivity rate of about 1.8 percent.

Current hospitalizations increased to its highest number of patients in months with the total now being 104 people. This is a 12 person increase from Monday. Hartford County saw the biggest increase in hospitalizations with seven more people. There are 38 people being treated for the virus in that county.

There were also three new COVID-19 related deaths bringing Connecticut's death toll to 4,508. Hartford County also has the highest confirmed COVID-19 related deaths with 1,115 people.