CT COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 300 patients

CONNECTICUT, USA — The state saw a slight decrease in the COVID-19 positivity rate Tuesday, while hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise.

Governor Ned Lamont's office released the latest COVID-19 statistics for Connecticut showing hospitalizations have surpassed 300 patients for the first time in months. As of October 28, the state currently has 309 people in the hospital being treated for the virus.

Connecticut administered 14,305 tests Tuesday and 490 of them came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 3.4 percent. Monday's results showed a positivity rate of 4.1 percent.

There were nine new COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state since Tuesday. The state total of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths is now 4,604 people.