x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Coronavirus Numbers

CT COVID-19 positivity rate declines to 2.6 percent

Current hospitalizations decreased by four patients Tuesday, bringing the total down to 213 people.
Credit: FOX61

CONNECTICUT, USA — The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 saw a decrease on Tuesday, jumping to 2.6 percent. 

Connecticut issued 15,846 tests and 416 came back positive. Yesterday, the state reported an increase of 3 percent for Monday. This was the highest reported COVID-19 positivity rate for Connecticut in months. 

Current hospitalizations saw a decrease of four people,  bringing the total down to 213 people. Hartford County saw an increase of five patients since Tuesday, while New Haven County saw a decrease of three patients. 

Tuesday also saw eight more COVID-19 related deaths, bring the state total to 4,567 people. Hartford County continues to lead the state in confirmed COVID-19 related deaths with 1,137 people. 

Related Articles