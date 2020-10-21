CT COVID-19 positivity rate declines to 2.6 percent

Current hospitalizations decreased by four patients Tuesday, bringing the total down to 213 people.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 saw a decrease on Tuesday, jumping to 2.6 percent.

Connecticut issued 15,846 tests and 416 came back positive. Yesterday, the state reported an increase of 3 percent for Monday. This was the highest reported COVID-19 positivity rate for Connecticut in months.

Current hospitalizations saw a decrease of four people, bringing the total down to 213 people. Hartford County saw an increase of five patients since Tuesday, while New Haven County saw a decrease of three patients.

Tuesday also saw eight more COVID-19 related deaths, bring the state total to 4,567 people. Hartford County continues to lead the state in confirmed COVID-19 related deaths with 1,137 people.