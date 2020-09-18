CT COVID-19 positivity rate drops slightly

On Friday, the state said it administered 13,865 tests and 141 came back positive. The positivity rate is about 1 percent.

CONNECTICUT, USA — For the first time in days, Connecticut's positivity rate dropped slightly.

On Friday, the Governor's office released its latest COVID-19 statistics showing the state administered 13,865 tests and 141 of them came back positive. The posivity rate is approximately 1 percent. Governor Lamont expressed slight concern during a press conference Thursday when the positivity rate came back at 1.6 percent.

Current hospitalizations increased again by one person. There are now 77 people in the hospital for COVID-19.

There were four more COVID-19 related deaths bringing the state total to 4,492 people. Hartford County continues to have the most confirmed COVID-19 related deaths with 1,112 people. Fairfield is second in the state with 1,106 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths.