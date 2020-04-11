Connecticut adds 2 more states to Travel Advisory list

CT COVID-19 positivity rate jumps to 4.6%, while hospitalizations also increased to 381 people, the highest number of people in months.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut added two more states to the Travel Advisory list Tuesday night.

Oregon and Washington were added to the list which now contains 44 states and territories. No new states or territories were removed from the list since last week.

Recently, Governor Lamont announced a change in criteria for a state to be added to the list. States with a positive case rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or higher than a 10 percent test positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average qualify for the list. Any counties which have been issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice from the CDC must also quarantine.

Below is the list of states and territories on the Travel Advisory list (As of November 3):

Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Delaware Florida Georgia Guam Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Mexico North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Puerto Rico South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

The state saw an increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Governor Ned Lamont office's released Connecticut's COVID-19 statistics for Monday. There were 21,230 tests administered and 985 came back positive. The state saw a 41 patient increase since the weekend on Monday. There are now 381 people in the hospital being treated for the virus. Hartford County has the most hospitalizations with 111 people.

There were seven new reported COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state total to 4,634 people. Hartford County has the most confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in the state with 1,166 people. Fairfield County has the second most confirmed COVID-19 related deaths with 1,125 people.