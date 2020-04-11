x
Connecticut adds 2 more states to Travel Advisory list

CT COVID-19 positivity rate jumps to 4.6%, while hospitalizations also increased to 381 people, the highest number of people in months.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut added two more states to the Travel Advisory list Tuesday night. 

Oregon and Washington were added to the list which now contains 44 states and territories. No new states or territories were removed from the list since last week. 

Recently, Governor Lamont announced a change in criteria for a state to be added to the list. States with a positive case rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or higher than a 10 percent test positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average qualify for the list. Any counties which have been issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice from the CDC must also quarantine. 

Below is the list of states and territories on the Travel Advisory list (As of November 3): 

  1. Alabama
  2. Alaska
  3. Arizona
  4. Arkansas
  5. California
  6. Colorado
  7. Delaware
  8. Florida
  9. Georgia
  10. Guam
  11. Idaho
  12. Illinois
  13. Indiana
  14. Iowa
  15. Kansas
  16. Kentucky
  17. Louisiana
  18. Maryland
  19. Massachusetts
  20. Michigan
  21. Minnesota
  22. Mississippi
  23. Missouri
  24. Montana
  25. Nebraska
  26. Nevada
  27. New Mexico
  28. North Carolina
  29. North Dakota
  30. Ohio
  31. Oklahoma
  32. Oregon
  33. Pennsylvania
  34. Puerto Rico
  35. South Carolina
  36. South Dakota
  37. Tennessee
  38. Texas
  39. Utah
  40. Virginia
  41. Washington
  42. West Virginia
  43. Wisconsin
  44. Wyoming

The state saw an increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations, and deaths. 

Governor Ned Lamont office's released Connecticut's COVID-19 statistics for Monday. There were 21,230 tests administered and 985 came back positive. The state saw a 41 patient increase since the weekend on Monday. There are now 381 people in the hospital being treated for the virus. Hartford County has the most hospitalizations with 111 people. 

There were seven new reported COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state total to 4,634 people. Hartford County has the most confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in the state with 1,166 people. Fairfield County has the second most confirmed COVID-19 related deaths with 1,125 people. 

