CT COVID-19 Updates: Lamont says CT will rollout proof-of vaccination phone app

HARTFORD, Conn. — Dec. 12
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut residents soon will be able to show their vaccination status using a cellphone app, though whether it's required will be up to businesses, restaurants and other establishments. Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday the app will be available by the end of the year. Lamont hasn't followed the example of Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has reinstituted a statewide mask mandate beginning Monday. Lamont says the cellphone app will give restaurants and stores the tools they need to determine what restrictions to put in place, if any. Rhode Island plans to roll out a similar app, and Massachusetts is expected to follow suit.
