x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

CT COVID-19 Updates: Lamont says CT will rollout proof-of vaccination phone app

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn. — Dec. 12

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut residents soon will be able to show their vaccination status using a cellphone app, though whether it's required will be up to businesses, restaurants and other establishments. Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday the app will be available by the end of the year. Lamont hasn't followed the example of Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has reinstituted a statewide mask mandate beginning Monday. Lamont says the cellphone app will give restaurants and stores the tools they need to determine what restrictions to put in place, if any. Rhode Island plans to roll out a similar app, and Massachusetts is expected to follow suit.

State of Connecticut Daily COVID Data report 

Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Cases: Data from the States

Johns Hopkins University Weekly hospitalization Trends for Connecticut

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

Asking why the COVID-19 cases are rising