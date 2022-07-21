CT COVID-19 Updates: 7-day average positivity rate 10.59%

Here are the state's COVID-19 statistics over the past seven days.

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday, July 21, the state's COVID-19 statistics over the past seven days.

Over the past week, 4,299 PCR.NAAT tests were positive out of 40.595. This yields a positivity rate of 10.59%.

Over the past week, there have been 19 more hospitalizations, with a total of 312 hospitalizations.

As of this past Thursday, there have been a total of 11,093 COVID-related deaths in Connecticut, eight more than last week.

The governor also released updates on Connecticut's COVID vaccine administration.

Around 3,039,808 have at least one dose, while 2,747,869 are considered fully vaccinated.

1,581,929 have received one additional dose, and 319,992 got a second additional dose.

Percent of people with at least one dose by age group:

>95% of those 65+

>95% of those between 55-64

92% of those between 45-54

91% of those between 35-44

88% of those between 25-34

84% of those between 15-24

72% of those between 10-14

49% of those between 5-9

5% of those between 0-4

