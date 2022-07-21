x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

CT COVID-19 Updates: 7-day average positivity rate 10.59%

Here are the state's COVID-19 statistics over the past seven days.
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday, July 21, the state's COVID-19 statistics over the past seven days.

Over the past week, 4,299 PCR.NAAT tests were positive out of 40.595. This yields a positivity rate of 10.59%.

Over the past week, there have been 19 more hospitalizations, with a total of 312 hospitalizations.

VERIFY: No, employees aren’t legally required to report positive COVID-19 tests to employers

As of this past Thursday, there have been a total of 11,093 COVID-related deaths in Connecticut, eight more than last week.

The governor also released updates on Connecticut's COVID vaccine administration.

RELATED: President Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

Around 3,039,808 have at least one dose, while 2,747,869 are considered fully vaccinated.

1,581,929 have received one additional dose, and 319,992 got a second additional dose.

Percent of people with at least one dose by age group:

  • >95% of those 65+
  • >95% of those between 55-64
  • 92% of those between 45-54
  • 91% of those between 35-44
  • 88% of those between 25-34
  • 84% of those between 15-24
  • 72% of those between 10-14
  • 49% of those between 5-9
  • 5% of those between 0-4

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Breakdown of COVID positivity rate in CT as cases decline